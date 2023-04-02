topStoriesenglish2590530
WWE WrestleMania 39 2023 Night 2 LIVE Streaming, Schedule: When And Where To Watch LIVE Coverage On TV And Online in India?

WrestleMania 39: Checkout the fight cards, schedule, venue and livestreaming details of the blockbuster wrestling event's second night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WrestleMania 39: The first night of the blockbuster wrestling event was an interesting affair. The high-intensity matches were full of twist and turns. The good news for wrestling fans is that it is not over yet. The second night of the WrestleMania 39 is set to take place numerous titles on the line.

The first night had Rhea Ripley becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion after she defeated Charlotte Flair. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were also successful in becoming the new WWE Tag Team Champions as they got the better off the Usos.

All eyes will be on the big one, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns. It is expected that Rhodes could finally become the WWE Universal Champion on the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood. He has defeated Seth Rollins three times in a row and since making his return in WrestleMania 38, he has been sensational. (WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Final Results: John Cena SHOCKED By Austin Theory; Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Beat Usos)

Checkout the WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Fight Cards below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WrestleMania 39 LIVEStreaming details:

Where will the WrestleMania 39 Pay Per View event take place?

The WrestleMania 2023 will take place at the SoFi stadium, in California. 

How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in India?

The live streaming of WrestleMania 39 can be accessed through Sony Liv app.

Live Tv

