WrestleMania 39: Roman Retains Title Against Rhodes; Snoop Dogg Beats The Miz

WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: In the main event of the pay-per-view event, superstar Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his WWE Universal Championship title. However, he did get some help from Solo Sikoa to beat the title-hungry Cody Rhodes. Later on, it was a classic match inside Hell in a Cell between Edge and Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar got the better off the 'Demon' as he emerged victorious.

After that, it was Shane McMahon who made his return to WWE since January 2021. However, the 53-year-old injured himself during the clash. Reports suggest that it is a serious injury (likely an ACL tear). Interestingly, famous rapper Snoop Dogg replaced Shane to face the Miz and defeated him. Snoop also delivered the 'People's Elbow' against the Miz.

Earlier, Gunther successfully retained his Intercontinental championship in another potential 5-star classic overcoming a barrage of assaults from Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. (WWE And UFC To Merge, Creating New Company Valued At $21.4 Billion)

Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. https://t.co/lPrkBmKJXm pic.twitter.com/ZBk95c5exU — Endeavor (@Endeavor) April 3, 2023

After that, Brock Lesnar vs Omos turned out to be an intense affair but Lesnar got the better off Omos with an F5 to seal the win. In the Women's tag team show, Shayna Baszler and Rondo Rousey won the contest when the 'Baddest Woman on the planet' got Shotzi in a submission move.

Reigns got the help of The Usos when the referee got knocked out. Roman surprised Cody Rhodes with a Spear in the end to emerge victorious.