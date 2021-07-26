हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

ZEE Poll: Majority of fans want actress from Northeast to play Mirabai Chanu in her biopic

As per the poll conducted by ZEE NEWS on Twitter, 46.5% of people want an actress from the Northeast to play the role of Mirabai Chanu if a biopic is made on the weightlifter.

ZEE Poll: Majority of fans want actress from Northeast to play Mirabai Chanu in her biopic
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Source: Twitter)

Mirabai Chanu has made India proud by winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and it won’t be long before a biopic is announced on the life of the young Manipuri weightlifter who proved her mettle in the women’s 49 kg category at the Games.

It goes without saying that a movie on Mirabai’s journey will make an interesting watch, however, fans have made it clear that they want to see an actress from the Northeast portraying the role of the promising athlete.

As per the poll conducted by ZEE NEWS on Twitter, 46.5% of people want an actress from the Northeast to play the role of Mirabai Chanu if a biopic is made on her. Also, 31.7% of people want that the actress should belong from Manipur, while 15.8% of the people want the actress to be a newcomer. Notably, only 5.9% of fans want an established actress to play the role of the Olympic silver medallist.

Meanwhile, there can be a big twist in Mirabai’s life as well as in her biopic as her silver medal can be upgraded to the gold medal.

It has been reported that Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to win the Gold medal if China’s Zhihui Hou, who finished first on the podium, fails the test by Anti-Doping Authorities.

“She (Zhihui Hou) has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the doping test will be done. The test is definitely happening,” a source in the know of developments told news agency ANI.

Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record. The rules clearly state, if an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold.

