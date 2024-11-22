Palghar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Korda Naresh Lakshman vs Gavit Rajendta Dheya Total Votes Margin AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Palghar Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: The Palghar Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Palghar seat was held on November 20. The Palghar assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena stronghold since the last 2014 election. The assembly elections to Palghar are important this time given the lynching of Sadhus a few years back which created a huge uproar.

There are a total of 8 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Korda Naresh Lakshman of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Gavit Rajendra Dheya of the Shiv Sena, Jayendra Kisan Dubla of Shiv Sena (UBT), Jadhav Suresh Ganesh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Gopal Rajarm Koli of the Lokrajya Party, Bhaskar Mahu Waghdada of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India and 2 independent candidates.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga of the Shiv Sena won the elections by defeating Yogesh Shankar Nam of the INC by around 40,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ghoda Krushna Arjun contested the polls on the Shiv Sena ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Gavit Rajendra Dhedya of INC by around 512 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.