Pankaj Tripathi Shines in Kadak Singh: A Gripping Tale of Thrills and Family Bonds

Kadak Singh, the latest cinematic offering available on ZEE5, has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative. The film seamlessly blends multiple genres, creating a tapestry of suspense, drama, and perhaps a touch of the unexpected. As viewers immerse themselves in the intricacies of the plot, they get more and more engulfed by it.

Pankaj Tripathi's stellar performance in the ZEE5 Original, Kadak Singh, has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film sees the coming together of some of the finest actors including national award winners such as Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Jaya Ahsan who are joined by the young stars Sanjana Sanghi, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev. Every actor has delivered a career best performance under the guidance and direction of a national award-winning director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

When Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the response received for Kadak Singh, he stated, "The response to Kadak Singh has been wonderful. I have been saying since day one that you need time to watch this film and that you need to pay proper attention to it while watching it. It is a thriller that works at its own pace and not the kind of thriller that you are used to watching. So, I really enjoyed the film myself and I think the audiences are liking it too. I have read a few reviews out of which one review was very well written and it really connected with me. I am grateful for the response we are receiving.”

Kadak Singh follows the life of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes who is currently battling retrograde amnesia. The film unfolds as AK is admitted to the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart. It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward.