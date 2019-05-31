Tej Pratap Yadav injured in car accident in Patna

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap suffered injuries after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with another car on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in front of Patna's Eco Park.

Tej Pratap was traveling in a Maruti Brezza along with two aides. The vehicle faced a head-on collision with another car with four persons in it.

Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. Tej Pratap received injuries on his leg while both his aides received head wounds.

All the four persons, including the driver, traveling in the other car are seriously injured.

On June 26, 2018, Tej Pratap fell from a cycle at Patna during a 'cycle yatra' to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country. His aides and security men rushed to help him but the embarrassed leader quickly got to his feet. Several people present at the spot recorded the video through their mobile cameras.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.