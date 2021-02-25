हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut claims she is the ‘only’ actress after Sridevi to do comedy

Kangana Ranaut who played the lead, Tanu, in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, claimed that she was the "only" actress after late Sridevi to try comedy. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.” 

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut claims she is the ‘only’ actress after Sridevi to do comedy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut marked the 10th year of her film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ on Thursday (February 24) and said that the movie was her entry into mainstream comedy. 

The actress, who played the lead, Tanu, in the movie, claimed that she was the "only" actress after late Sridevi to try comedy. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.” 

Retweeting the aforementioned tweet, she added, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you.” 

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie released in 2011 and was an instant hit. The sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ premiered in 2015. Besides Kangana, the film series starred R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. 

Madhavan also took to Twitter to celebrate the comedy drama clocking 10 years. Putting out a tweet, he wrote, “@aanandlrai @KanganaTeam @vikramix @Viacom18Studios Thank YOU ALL SOO SOO MUCH for this awesome piece of history .. Will cherish this for the rest of my life . #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.” 

On the work front, Kangana has ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Thalaivi’ and ‘'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in the pipeline. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana Ranaut10 years of Tanu weds ManuSrideviMadhavanAanand L. Rai
Next
Story

Mira Rajput's heartfelt photo post on hubby Shahid Kapoor's birthday is too cute to miss!

Must Watch

PT7M47S

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against fuel price hike