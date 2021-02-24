हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to release on this date!

Movie still

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi teaser is out today (February 24), on the 73rd birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on April 23, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share the news. "To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April 2021", tweeted the 'Queen' actress along with the first teaser of the movie.

Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. J Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu for six terms and was popularly called 'Amma'.

The ambitious movie is directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnuvardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh. Thalaivi will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu languages.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana would be seen in Razneesh Ghai's action drama Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas.

