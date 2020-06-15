12 hours, 4 calls, locked room: Mumbai Police probes Sushant Singh Rajput's last few hours

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday, had made four phone calls in his last few hours, as per Mumbai Police investigation. At 1.47 am, he had dialed his close friend Rhea Chakraborty, but she failed to receive the call. Within minutes, he phoned his close friend-actor Mahesh Shetty, who also did not take the call.

In the morning, just a few hours before Sushant committed suicide, Mahesh, on seeing the actor’s missed call on his phone dialed him back. However, this time, Sushant failed to respond. Later, Mahesh learnt from the police that Sushant tried to call him at 9.30 am, but could not reach out to him.

As per the investigation, Sushant had a glass of pomegranate juice before breakfast. At 10.25 am, his cook Neeraj knocked on the door of his bedroom to ask about the menu for lunch. He was accompanied by other house helps too. A friend of Sushant was also present at his home. He woke up at 11 am and enquired about the actor. Sometime later, he knocked on Sushant’s door. After failing to get a response from him, the friend called him. They could hear the phone ringing from outside and after Sushant didn’t respond to the call, his sister Ritu was informed.

By the time Ritu arrived at Sushant’s residence, a staff member had already called a key-maker to open the bedroom door. In the meantime, Ritu narrated the incident to her husband, who is an official with the Haryana government. He immediately called up Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for help.

At 12.25 pm, when they opened the bedroom, Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling. After the doctors checked on him, he was declared dead.

Sushant, who was just 34, is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters. He had lost his mother in 2002. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others. He was also a TV sensation with two hit shows - ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – to his credit.