13 Reasons Why

'13 Reasons Why' cast wish Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show "13 Reasons Why".

&#039;13 Reasons Why&#039; cast wish Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday

Los Angeles: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show "13 Reasons Why".

In a video shared by Netflix, the show's actors including Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe wished Jacqueline by calling her a special fan of the show.

"We can give you 13 reasons and more, to love our show. But today, we want to show our love for a very special fan of '13 Reasons Why' all the way from India. So a very happy birthday to Jacqueline Fernandez, We hope you enjoy our third season," the cast said.

They also congratulated Jacqueline for her first Netflix film "Mrs Serial Killer".

"Mrs Serial Killer" is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan.

13 Reasons WhyJacqueline Fernandez
