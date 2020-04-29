हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

14 Years of Gangster: This portfolio pic of Kangana Ranaut earned her an audition

The picture earned her an audition with filmmaker Anurag Basu who eventually offered her 'Gangster'. 

14 Years of Gangster: This portfolio pic of Kangana Ranaut earned her an audition

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatility on-screen. The powerhouse performer has an impressive body of work to boast about and has earned several awards and recognitions too.

#Trivia: On 14th anniversary of #KanganaRanaut's Bollywood debut film, #Gangster, here's the image from her portfolio on the basis of which @anuragbasuofficial selected her for the audition. Shot by: @jatinkampani #Throwback #14YearsofKanganaRanaut #14YearsofGangster 

The picture earned her an audition with filmmaker Anurag Basu who eventually offered her 'Gangster'. 

It has been clicked by ace photographer Jatin Kampani.

In 2020, she awarded the Padma Shri honour for her contribution in the field of art and cinema. 

In movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and received much appreciation from her fans. 

On the work front, she has the J Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad' up for release this year. 

 

Kangana Ranaut Gangster 14 years of gangster Anurag Basu
