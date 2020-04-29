14 Years of Gangster: This portfolio pic of Kangana Ranaut earned her an audition

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatility on-screen. The powerhouse performer has an impressive body of work to boast about and has earned several awards and recognitions too.

On 14 years of Gangster, her maiden Bollywood movie which introduced her to the showbiz world, her Team shared a rare picture from Kangana's portfolio which got her an audition. The photo caption reads: #Trivia: On 14th anniversary of #KanganaRanaut's Bollywood debut film, #Gangster, here’s the image from her portfolio on the basis of which @anuragbasuofficial selected her for the audition. Shot by: @jatinkampani #Throwback #14YearsofKanganaRanaut #14YearsofGangster

The picture earned her an audition with filmmaker Anurag Basu who eventually offered her 'Gangster'.

It has been clicked by ace photographer Jatin Kampani.

In 2020, she awarded the Padma Shri honour for her contribution in the field of art and cinema.

In movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and received much appreciation from her fans.

On the work front, she has the J Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad' up for release this year.