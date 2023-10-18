5 Best Looks Of Pushpa Actress Rashmika Mandanna In Red Outfits On Navratri

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry. The way she carries herself with utmost elegance is what undoubtedly makes her one of the most prim and proper actresses. As Navratri enters its third day, dedicated to the vibrant color of red, it's a perfect time to have a look at times when Rashmika Mandanna wore red, and swayed our hearts with her irresistible charm.

Gorgeous In Red

Rashmika looks gorgeous in this uniquely combined outfit! A red top with a pink skirt, with minimal gold jewellery and messy hairstyle. Truly makes one’s hearts melt!

Beauty In Sequence Red Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a beautiful heavy work red lehenga! She truly lit screens on fire with this fiery look! With beach wave hair do, and minimal make up, Rashmika looks beautiful as ever.

Charmer In A Red Suit

Rashmika looks charming as she poses with no make up in a maroon suit! And ofcourse, the look is incomplete without our Asharfi girl's golden dupatta!

Red Gown For The Win

This pretty dress that Rashmika is seen wearing, is just right for elevating anybody's mood. A low neck, beautiful skin tight dress makes her look like a princess.

Flowery Rashmika

In this gorgeous floral red lehenga, Rashmika is surely winning hearts. With beautiful wavy hair, and this pretty lehenga, Rashmika looks nothing short of a dream.