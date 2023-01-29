5 Goal-Setting Strategies to Set Realistic Goals by Gaur Gopal Das to Stay Focused

Gaur Gopal Das: Setting a goal that is just unrealistic given one's circumstances is a common mistake. The desire to set a goal, especially for New Year resolution encourages individuals to consider the big picture and recognise that each individual has a starting point for what is safe, comfortable, and realistic.

After establishing goals, many people give up or simply stop after only a few short weeks. Setting oneself up for success requires accountability. We bring you five realistic ways of setting your life goals to stay focused this year.

Lifestyle Coach, and Motivational Speaker Gaur Gopal Das shares ways for finding one's purpose for a fulfilling and meaningful life in his audiobook, "Life's Amazing Secrets".

1. Practice mindfulness

By emphasising the importance of being present in the moment and living in a state of awareness. This can be achieved by practising mindfulness techniques such as meditation and journaling to help with this.

2. Setting clear goals

This will help you stay focused and motivated. Break down large goals into smaller, and more manageable steps.

3. Cultivate gratitude

By developing an attitude of gratitude by regularly reflecting on the things in their life that they are thankful for. This can help to increase overall happiness and satisfaction.

4. Give back to communities

Make a positive impact in the world by giving back to the community. This can help to give your life a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

5. Be true to yourself

Live in alignment with values and beliefs. Let go of the need to conform to societal expectations and focus on living authentically.

Revisiting our wins helps create a culture where measurable progress is both expected and celebrated. That’s the kind of insight that can help you set better, more realistic goals!