5 Reasons Why Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree 2' Is A Superhit

New Delhi: Stree 2 is making waves with its stellar box office performance. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao play prominent roles in Amar Kaushik's direction. This sequel continues to garner immense gross and shows no signs of slowing down. Fans and critics alike are captivated by its gripping storyline and dynamic performances.

Here are 5 key reasons why Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer 'Stree 2' is a superhit.

Stellar Cast

The star-studded cast of 'Stree 2,' featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz, plays a crucial role in the film's success. Their stellar performances have met and exceeded fans' expectations, contributing significantly to the film's triumph.

Box Office Report Card

'Stree 2' continues to make waves at the box office, crossing the ₹300 crore mark in just nine days. On day 17, the film earned ₹16 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. This brings the horror-comedy's total earnings to an impressive ₹458.15 crore, surpassing the ₹450 crore milestone.

Surprise Cameo

Surprise cameos are always a highlight, and 'Stree 2' delivered with appearances from A-listers like Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Varun returned as Bhaskar (Bhediya), while Akshay's role as Sarkata's descendant added humor and set up potential sequels. His post-credits scene hints at an epic link in 'Stree 3.'

Stree Universe

The highly anticipated 'Stree 3' is already making headlines, with the post-credit scene teasing an epic, larger-than-life twist for the next installment. The connections between 'Stree,' 'Bhediya,' and even 'Roohi' have piqued fans' interest, especially with Abhishek Banerjee's character, Jana, overlapping across 'Stree' and 'Bhediya.' Audiences are eager to see how these films will tie together in the evolving horror-comedy universe.

Stree 2 was released on August 15 and clashed with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.