New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares his interesting life stories with fans through his blog. Recently, he wrote about a strange life event that happened to him when a 5-6-year-old left him speechless.

Taking to his blog, Big B said that he was working on a campaign when a child approached him and asked about his age. The actor went speechless after the boy's advice, he couldn't come up with a reply as he was astonished at his 'precocious veracity'.

Senior Bachchan wrote, "Work calls and gives impetus to the creative nerves all about, seeking where the effort needs to be pulled out of .. and one discovers to one’s horror that there really is no such gadgetry at all within the system ..cope with it buddy or give the life up .. ! I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said ..‘excuse me, how old are you ?’ I said ‘80′ ! he snapped back ‘ Oh! so why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!’"

He further added, "I did not have a reply for him .. Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old! And secondly, I did not have an answer! So bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left... The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW’."

The veteran actor is all set to return as the host of his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' soon.

On the other hand, he has several films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will release on September 9, 2022.

Amitabh also has Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye' along with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. and 'The Intern' and 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

