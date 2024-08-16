Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778906
NewsLifestylePeople
70TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

70th National Film Awards: Check Out The List Of Winners

The 70th National Film Awards Ceremony was held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners in October 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

70th National Film Awards: Check Out The List Of Winners (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. The Ministry of  Information and Broadcasting (I&B) announced the winners at the presser in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners in October 2024. The awards, celebrating excellence in filmmaking, gathered the Industry's most talented figures to honor their contributions to Indian Cinema.

From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to Arijit Singh bagging Best Male Playback Singer, Here's the complete list of  70th National Film Awards winners. 

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Direction: Sooraj Barjatya for 'Uunchai'

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara 

Best Actress: Nitha Menen and Manasi Parekh

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram

 

 



\
 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?