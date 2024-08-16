70th National Film Awards: Check Out The List Of Winners

New Delhi: The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) announced the winners at the presser in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners in October 2024. The awards, celebrating excellence in filmmaking, gathered the Industry's most talented figures to honor their contributions to Indian Cinema.

From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to Arijit Singh bagging Best Male Playback Singer, Here's the complete list of 70th National Film Awards winners.

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Direction: Sooraj Barjatya for 'Uunchai'

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress: Nitha Menen and Manasi Parekh

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh

