close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

77-feet long cake in Udaipur on Big B's birthday

Since last many years, he has been inviting thousands of fans to Ashoka Bakery where they all gather and cut the cake to celebrate the Big B's birthday.

77-feet long cake in Udaipur on Big B&#039;s birthday
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

Jaipur: A 77-feet long cake will be cut in Udaipur on Friday on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 77th birthday, said Mukesh Madhwani, chairperson, Udaipur Filmcity Sangharsh Samiti who has been struggling hard to establish a film city here.

Since last many years, he has been inviting thousands of fans to Ashoka Bakery where they all gather and cut the cake to celebrate the Big B's birthday.

"This time, the occasion becomes special as Bachchan has recently been awarded prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, he said.

According to chef Vikram Madhwani, "We have made it a ritual to cut a cake on his birthday since last many years. The size of the cake goes in accordance with his age. 

As he turns 77 years this time, we have made a cake with a length of 77 feet. 

The cake has Amitabh Bachchan's pictures installed on it. Also, we invite all his fans to come dressed in his attire," he added.

We all cut this cake together and pray for his good health and long life, said chef Madhwani.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanDada Saheb Phalke AwardBig BZanjeerSholay
Next
Story

Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani groove to Housefull song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala'

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour