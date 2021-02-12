A day after FIR against Sapna Choudhary, this is what she posted on Instagram!

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary knows how to hog the limelight. A day after FIR was registered against her over charges of cheating and breach of trust, the famous singer dropped a post on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary dropped the first look of her upcoming project titled 'Gundi'. Well, this could be her next song or even an album. Nothing much is revealed as yet. Take a look at her post:

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. The famous singer-dancer from Haryana had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.