Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary accused of cheating and fraud, booked by Delhi police's Economic Offences Wing

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has found herself in deep trouble as the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has booked her and others in cheating and fraud case.

Reportedly, the case is filed against Sapna Choudhary over charges of cheating and breach of trust.

Initial reports suggest that the case is related to her contract with a company managing her work.

The FIR registered against the singer-dancer states, the Complainant has raised and made a career of many struggling artists and likewise, the accused Mrs Sapna is one of them. The accused Mrs. Sapna, was a local dancer having little popularity in the rural area of westem UP, western rural area of Delhi, Bihar and Haryana, which is apparent from the content still available on social media.

The Complainant may provide a copy of the videos of that period. The accused i.e. Mrs Sapna, got an opportunity by chance to participate as one of the contestants in Big Boss season - 11, a reality show, but due to her early exit from the show, she could not achieve much popularity as expected by her (as shared by Accused Mrs. Sapna with Complainant).

It is pertinent to mention that the accused i.e. Mrs. Sapna after taking an exit from the said TV show in the last week of November 2017, did not get any good offer from any of the production house. TV Production House for films, shoots, TV shows or for any other allied services etc.

When the Accused, i.e, Mrs. Sapna, did not get any good work/offer, she approached Complainant Company in March 2018, through a common friend and showed her keen interest to work with the complainant company to get her career shaped and get financial stability.

Initially, Complainant did not show any interest in working with her as he was already working with many top singers having an international level reputation in the field of stage shows, including Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Guru Randhawa, Ankit Tiwari and many more.

Thereafter, accused i.e. Mrs Sapna along with other accused persons i e. her mother namely Mrs. Neelam, her brother namely Mr. Karan, her Bhabhi namely Mrs. Rachna and her sister namely Mrs. Shivani again came with some common acquaintance and requested Complainant to do something for the accused ie. Sapna.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. The famous singer-dancer from Haryana had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.