Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV wedding

A dazzling affair : Pics from Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s wedding festivities are lit!

The pictures from the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV have taken the internet by storm.

A dazzling affair : Pics from Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s wedding festivities are lit!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/nagababuofficial

New Delhi: Tollywood actress-producer Niharika Konidela’s star-studded wedding with Chaitanya JV is already making headlines all over. Niharika will tie the knot on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace in the presence of family and friends.

The pictures from the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies held on Tuesday have taken the internet by storm. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan danced their hearts out in the sangeet ceremony.

For the unaware, Niharika is actor-producer Nagendra Babu’s daughter, Varun Tej’s sister and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece. Cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish’s presence has made her wedding ceremonies no less than a multi-starrer movie.

After the wedding rituals take place today, a reception will be organized at the Palace. Many stars from the industry have gathered to celebrate Niharika’s wedding.

Have a look! 

Naga Babu, who has been frequently updating videos and pictures from the various ceremonies, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony today.

Check out the post.

 

Niharika is a well-known actress whose worklist includes movies like ‘Suryakantham’, ‘Happy Wedding’ and ‘Oka Manasu’ to name a few.

Congratulations, Niharika and Chaitanya!

 

 

 

