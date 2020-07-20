A glimpse into Sushant Singh Rajput's life, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of 'forever star'

New Delhi: It's difficult to forget him. He will live in the hearts of millions of his fans and will continue to inspire many. Yes, we are talking about actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June. Even over a month after his death, social media is flooded with memories of Sushant. Over the weekend, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti added another entry to Instagram and offered a glimpse into the actor's life. The video will make you teary-eyed.

Remembering the 'forever star', Shweta wrote, "A pain so precious so close that you wouldn't trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

The 5-minute long clip shows how Sushant used to lead his life away from the glitz and glamour. He loved spending time at home with his pet dog, loved exploring the world, loved playing the guitar, loved to sketch and loved interacting with his fans on Instagram. If you had closely followed Sushant, you would know he often used to reply to fan comments.

And, he also loved watching Hindi movies and we also got to see how much he enjoyed watching 'Hero No 1'.

Watch the heart-wrenching video here:

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression.

An investigation is currently underway in his suicide case and as over 35 people have been questioned so far.

Sushant will be posthumously seen in 'Dil Bechara', which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.