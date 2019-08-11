A look at Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday celebrations in Sri Lanka — Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on August 11 and celebrated her special day in Sri Lanka. The actress took off to the exotic location with her crew three days ago and begun sharing pics and videos to keep her fans updated.

Her recent post, that she shared on her Birthday is captioned as “It’s my cake day!!!!! How do you like your pancakes??⭐️ #cinnamonhotels”

Check it out here:

A day ago, Jacqueline shared some pics and videos from the beach. The diva looked elated in the pictures and they will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a vacation yourself!

On the work front, Jacqueline will make her digital space debut with Netflix Originals 'Mrs. Serial Killer'. The series is helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

The leggy lass has also been roped in for Mansukhani's 'Drive' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also share screen space with Salman Khan in 'Kick 2'.