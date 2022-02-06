हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
A R Rahman mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death, shares UNSEEN photo with her

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 on Sunday (February 6) after suffering from multiple organ failure post COVID-19.

Chennai: Oscar-winning 'Mozart of Madras' A.R. Rahman wrote just four words in his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, "Love, respect and prayers", on Sunday, but posted a picture that said a thousand words -- of him sitting at the Nightingale's feet. Rahman has collaborated with the Nightingale for some of his most-remembered tracks, including 'Jiya Jale' picturised on SRK and Preity Zinta in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se'.

Lata Mangeshkar and Rahman shared a mutual bond of love and respect.

In an interview some years ago, Lataji, talking about the music maestro, had said: "A.R. Rahman is very talented. I have sung very few songs for him. I love 'Jiya Jale'. Rahman and I came together for the first time for this evergreen number from Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se'. It became such a rage. And I'm asked to sing that song at every concert that I go to.

"I think he was a little intimidated by me when we did 'Jiya Jale' in Chennai. But he allowed me to do it my own way. And when I started humming an impromptu 'alaap' at the end of the tune, he told me to just go on. He recorded that as well.

"Subsequently I recorded other songs with Rahman. My duet 'Luka Chuppi' with Rahman for 'Rang De Basanti' became so popular. It's rare nowadays to get a good song like it."

