Aadar Jain

Aadar Jain getting engaged to girlfriend Tara Sutaria? Actor spills the beans

Aadar Jain getting engaged to girlfriend Tara Sutaria? Actor spills the beans

New Delhi: Bollywood generation next star Aadar Jain is dating 'Student Of The Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria and it's no secret. The duo has been spotted hanging out together multiple times and Tara also attended his brother Armaan Jain's wedding. 

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aadar Jain was asked whether they are ready to take the plunge and getting engaged anytime soon. Ranbir Kapoor's cousin said, "The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now".

Without revealing any further, the actor said that he is 'happy' right now. Hmmm...so looks like engagement can wait for a while. 

On the work front, Aadar was last seen in 'Hello Charlie, which released digitally on April 9, 2021. The film was helmed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Talking about his upcoming projects, he said, "A couple of things are going to happen very soon and I am excited to talk about it when the right time comes. As of now, I’m not allowed to talk about it."

A film with girlfriend Tara Sutaria? "I can't say anything until the makers announce it", he quipped.

 

