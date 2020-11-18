हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tara Sutaria

Ahead of birthday, Tara Sutaria flies to Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain - See pics

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating for a while now, and have often been pictured together.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@tarasutaria

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria, who will ring in her 24th birthday on Thursday, has jetted off to Maldives, like most of our celebs, away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai. And, no, she's not alone. Tara is accompanied by her boyfriend Aadar Jain. The couple flew for a romantic getaway recently and shared glimpses from the island country.

Sharing a stunning aerial view of Maldives, Tara wrote, "Hello again, paradise." Aadar posted a similar photo and said, "DND". He also gave a sneak peek of their luxury staycation.

See the pictures here:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain made their love story Instagram official earlier in August. The actress had posted a gorgeous picture of the two on Aadar's birthday and he replied with an 'I Love You' message. Tara, too, was quick to reply with an 'I Love You ' note.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Recently, media reports also claiming that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are planning to get married. However, debunking such reports, Aadar's spokesperson said: "These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment's Hello Charlie."

Tara Sutaria is known for her roles in 'Student Of The Year 2' and 'Marjaavan'. While Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin, made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band'. 

Tara SutariaAadar Jaintara sutaria aadar jaintara sutaria birthday
