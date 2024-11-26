Advertisement
Aadar Jain's Filmy Style Proposal To Alekha Advani At His Roka Is A Proof He Is A Total Kapoor

Aadar Jain’s roka ceremony with Alekha Advani became the talk of the town, thanks to his filmy-style proposal. In true Kapoor fashion, Aadar surprised Alekha with a heartfelt gesture that felt straight out of a Bollywood movie. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Aadar Jain recently grabbed eyeballs for his filmy-style proposal to Alekha Advani during their intimate roka ceremony, proving once again that he is every bit the romantic Kapoor. Aadar surprised Alekha with a heartfelt proposal straight out of a Bollywood script, complete with emotional moments and grandeur. The video of his Bollywood-style proposal is going viral and one can see how Alekha is totally surprised by the sweetest gesture of her groom-to-be. 

The couple’s roka was a private affair, attended by close family and friends, including the Kapoor clan namely Kareena Kapoor Khan who played the perfect elder sister's role at the ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor too made heads turn with his dapper look as he appeared with his mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, while Alia Bhatt gave a miss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ambikas487

Talking about Aadar, who is known for his charming personality, swept everyone off their feet with his romantic gesture, making the day even more special for Alekha.

Aadar was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, during his roka ceremony her cryptic post 'Karma is a bitch', went viral on the Internet.

 

