'Aaj kharab din hai': Jackie Shroff reveals astrologer's words before brother's death

New Delhi: Superstar Jackie Shroff made a shocking revelation about his brother's death in a recent interview with writer Twinkle Khanna. He revealed that his brother drowned as he had ventured into the sea to save someone. However, since he didn't know how to swim, he died.

"My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That’s the way life is, we’ve all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain," Jackie told Twinkle on her Tweak India platform.

He further said, "Bhai ko bola tha, ‘aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar’ He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said ‘Don’t go to your mill today.’ And he didn’t go. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and drowned, without knowing how to swim."

The megastar also said that an astrologer had told them that it was a 'bad day' for his brother and that he shouldn't go out. The astrologer also predicted that he would become an actor.

Jackie Shroff who made his debut in Dev Anand's movie 'Swami Dada' starred in many successful films in the 90s including Angaar, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gardish, Khalnayak, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Agnisakshi, Border and Saudagar.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt in 1987 and have two kids - actor Tiger Shroff and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff.

