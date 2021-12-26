हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackie Shroff

'Aaj kharab din hai': Jackie Shroff reveals astrologer's words before brother's death

Actor Jackie Shroff revealed that his brother died trying to save someone else from drowning.

&#039;Aaj kharab din hai&#039;: Jackie Shroff reveals astrologer&#039;s words before brother&#039;s death
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Jackie Shroff made a shocking revelation about his brother's death in a recent interview with writer Twinkle Khanna. He revealed that his brother drowned as he had ventured into the sea to save someone. However, since he didn't know how to swim, he died. 

"My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That’s the way life is, we’ve all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain," Jackie told Twinkle on her Tweak India platform.

He further said, "Bhai ko bola tha, ‘aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar’ He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said ‘Don’t go to your mill today.’ And he didn’t go. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and drowned, without knowing how to swim."

The megastar also said that an astrologer had told them that it was a 'bad day' for his brother and that he shouldn't go out. The astrologer also predicted that he would become an actor.

Jackie Shroff who made his debut in Dev Anand's movie 'Swami Dada' starred in many successful films in the 90s including Angaar, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gardish, Khalnayak, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Agnisakshi, Border and Saudagar. 

On the personal front, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt in 1987 and have two kids - actor Tiger Shroff and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jackie ShroffJackie Shroff brotherJackie Shroff brother deathTwinkle Khanna
Next
Story

'Minor incident, keeps happening,' says Salim Khan about Salman snake bite

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Raid is going on for 32 hours in Piyush Jain's Kannauj house. There are many secrets hidden in the house!