Aaliya Kashyap opens up on MeToo allegation against father Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliya, who is a social media influencer and a YouTuber, opened up about how the MeToo allegations against her father affect her.

The 20 years old revealed that ‘misrepresentation’ of her father’s character deeply impacts her and can even exacerbate her anxiety - a mental health condition that she has been dealing with for quite some time now.

“The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me,” shared Aaliya in an appearance that she made on Zoom By Invite Only season 2.

Vouching for her father’s character, Aaliya continued, “People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet."

Aaliya also spoke about getting anxiety due to such claims levelled against her father. “This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse.”

Aaliya had earlier shared her struggles of dealing with anxiety and panic attacks in a YouTube video of hers. She also revealed her parents - Anurag and Aarti Bajaj - flew down to Los Angeles, where she was studying, after she experienced a very bad anxiety attack.

Last year, Anurag Kashyap was accused by an actress of sexual harassment which the filmmaker categorically denied and called ‘fictitious'.