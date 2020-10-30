हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali's first look from ZEE5 Original web series 'Naxalbari' out on social media - Check inside

Breaking away from his boy-next-door image, Aamir Ali’s character, Keswani, looks all things mysterious making fans more intrigued & impatient for more.

Aamir Ali&#039;s first look from ZEE5 Original web series &#039;Naxalbari&#039; out on social media - Check inside

New Delhi: Ever since actor Aamir Ali announced his digital debut with ZEE5’s Naxalbari, fans have been waiting for a glimpse of the actor's look and character. 

Earlier today, Aamir took to his social media platform to reveal his look, announcing the news to his fans the actor wrote, “For #keswani , price for peace is war.. #thokkebadla #naxalbari 28th November @zee5premium ...”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For #keswani , price for peace is war.. #thokkebadla #naxalbari 28th November @zee5premium ...

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wen work is fun.. #shooting #work #love #life #fun #instagood #naxalbari

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on

Breaking away from his boy-next-door image, Aamir Ali’s character, Keswani, looks all things mysterious making fans more intrigued & impatient for more.

The action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against the red rising. Shot in Goa, the show stars Aamir Ali and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles along with Tinaa Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, and Shakti Anand. Naxalbari is scheduled to premiere on the 28th of November on ZEE5.

Aamir Ali ZEE5 Naxalbari web series
I want to use my equity as an actor to take up more and more causes: Manushi Chhillar
