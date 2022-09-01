New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's ambitious labour of love 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faced a rough time at the Box Office and tanked despite an initial positive response from international critics. The desi audience, however, felt otherwise and it showed in the dismal business of the film at ticket counters.

Now, since Aamir himself is not on any social media platform and has not made any public appearance since Laal Singh Chaddha's release, his production company Aamir Khan Productions' official Twitter handle shared an apology. The video begins with 'Michami Dukkadam' which means 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. A voice in the background says, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."

All of this is seen on the screen while Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho instrumental music plays in the backdrop.

However, fans are wondering if his official Twitter handle has been hacked and somebody posted it.

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, it faced massive boycott calls on social media. The 'Boycott Bollywood' trend did put a dent in the film's business. Followed by this, other movies such as Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and Darlings are a few which were majorly affected by this.