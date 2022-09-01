NewsLifestylePeople
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan apologies for Laal Singh Chaddha FAILURE or is his production Twitter account HACKED?

Aamir Khan says sorry for Laal Singh Chaddha: The video begins with 'Michami Dukkadam' which means 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. A voice in the background says, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan apologies for Laal Singh Chaddha FAILURE or is his production Twitter account HACKED?

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's ambitious labour of love 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faced a rough time at the Box Office and tanked despite an initial positive response from international critics. The desi audience, however, felt otherwise and it showed in the dismal business of the film at ticket counters.

Now, since Aamir himself is not on any social media platform and has not made any public appearance since Laal Singh Chaddha's release, his production company Aamir Khan Productions' official Twitter handle shared an apology. The video begins with 'Michami Dukkadam' which means 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. A voice in the background says, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."

All of this is seen on the screen while Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho instrumental music plays in the backdrop. 

However, fans are wondering if his official Twitter handle has been hacked and somebody posted it. 

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, it faced massive boycott calls on social media. The 'Boycott Bollywood' trend did put a dent in the film's business. Followed by this, other movies such as Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and Darlings are a few which were majorly affected by this.

 

Live Tv

Aamir khanaamir khan sorryaamir khan apologylaal singh chaddhalaal singh chaddha newsLaal Singh Chaddha controversyLaal Singh Chaddha rowBoycott Bollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government