Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha Attend Star-Studded Netflix Networking Party: Video

NEW DELHI: Streaming giant Netflix hosted a star-studded networking party in Mumbai on Saturday night (Feb 18) to welcome its co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who came down to India to launch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated debut series 'Heeramandi'. The welcome party saw in attendance some well-known from the tinsel town such as Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Atlee, Vignesh Shivan, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Konkana Sen Sharma and others.

The stars were seen posing with Ted Sarandos at the event. Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', opted for a sober look and turned out in a red kurti and black bottom, whilst Karan Johar opted for a stylish grey blazer while attending the Netflix Networking Party.

Anil Kapoor looked evergreen as ever in a light blue blazer which he teamed with a white tee and white sneakers. His daughter Rhea Kapoor chose a black and white combination for the evening.

Shefali Shah, who has won hearts with her brilliant performance in 'Delhi Crime' and 'Doctor G', also wore a black and white attire for the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen in 'Heeramandi' was seen all decked up for the evening.

Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet, Khushi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar added glamour to the party with their stylish appearances.

Tillotama Shome and Konkona Sen Sharma at the Netflix networking party.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa seen at Netflix networking party.

Speaking of 'Heeramandi', the series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.