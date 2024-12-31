Aamir Khan Congratulates Allu Arjun And Team As Pushpa 2 Rewrites Box Office History

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, achieving a staggering ₹1700 crore within 25 days of its release. Fans and the film industry are celebrating this phenomenal success, with Allu Arjun's captivating performance and the film's gripping storytelling setting new standards in Indian cinema.

Amid this celebration, Aamir Khan extended heartfelt congratulations through his official Instagram account. Sharing warm wishes on behalf of Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), he wrote:

“Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @alluarjunonline @aryasukku @rashmika_mandanna #FahadhFaasil.”

In response, the makers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, expressed their gratitude on social media, stating:

“Thank you, @AKPPL_Official The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year.”

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 has shattered multiple records. It became the fastest Indian film to gross ₹1000 crore within seven days and reached ₹1705 crore worldwide in just 21 days, cementing its place as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, Pushpa 2 has redefined box office success and set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.