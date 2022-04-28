New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan is known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of Bollywood for leaving no stone unturned whenever he takes up any project - whether it be his movies or reality show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. However, the ‘3 Idiot’ actor has managed to get another feather in his cap, and impress his daughter Ira Khan contrary to her expectations. Aamir told Ira he can not only do her make-up but also much better than what she does herself and is able to stand his claim.

Sharing a post on the same Ira wrote, “Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?!” wrote Ira along with photos of herself with Aamir.

In the pictures, Ira’s done up face can be seen. She is smiling and sitting next to Aamir who is wearing glasses and Ira’s headband.

Various fans reacted to Ira's post. “Coz he is the Mr Perfect,” commented one fan. Another commented, “Both of u r global iconic inspirational fraternity 2 me”. A fan wrote, “Wow Best Dad Ever”. One more fan had written, “Daughter & Dad duo! Such pictures should come more often”.

Earlier, Ira shared an adorable childhood photo of herself with Aamir that she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

She also spent last year’s Christmas with Aamir and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Germany and shared the photos of the same.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. He also has an elder son Junaid from that marriage. The actor is also father to son Azad Rao Khan who he has from his second marriage to Kiran Rao. Last year, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation but maintained they would continue to be family to each other.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that is an official remake of Tom Hank’s ‘Forrest Gump’. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.