NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan, who is also popularly known as one of the biggest Sports aficionados is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend 'Khelo India Youth Games 2022' on the June 12, i.e. Sunday. Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athlete talent across schools and colleges of India.

The actor's presence will surely boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Aamir Khan is going back to Haryana after his 2016 release 'Dangal'.

This is not the first time that Aamir Khan has shown enthusiasm for grass root sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, the star is often seen indulging in different types of sports. Aamir, who is an avid viewer and a supporter of sports is also the unofficial brand ambassador of the grass root sports.

Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the world to the never before told story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through Dangal. The film revolved around Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who decides to fulfill his dream of getting a gold medal via his daughters. 'Dangal' was widely loved by all and gained immense appreciation from both, the audience and critics.

Recently, the star hosted the finale of T-20 and proved his zealot for sports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release on 11 August 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh among others. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Interestingly, the trailer of the movie was released on IPL 2022 finale this year.

