हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan in IPL match? Ravi Shastri's reply goes viral - Watch video

Aamir Khan's latest video went viral where the superstar was seen playing cricket as he left his fans in suspense about the release of the song ‘Kahani’. 

Aamir Khan in IPL match? Ravi Shastri&#039;s reply goes viral - Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mr Perfectionist has been doing various activities to create anticipation among the netizens. From introducing the podcast  #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan to instilling curiosity about the music albums among the audience, Aamir Khan seems to be everywhere.

Recently, a video of Aamir Khan went viral where the superstar was seen playing cricket as he left his fans in suspense about the release of the song ‘Kahani’. In the same video, Aamir Khan was heard asking if he had a chance to play for one of the IPL teams. As soon as the video went viral, it opened up a new wave of discussion.

Today, the channel took to its social media and uploaded a reaction video putting Aamir Khan on the spot. 

One of the news anchors from the channel asked Ravi Shastri if Aamir Khan had a chance in the upcoming IPL league, to which the former Indian cricket coach replied, "He looks good in net. Probably needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanIPL 2022IPL matchIPLIndian Premiere LeagueRavi Shastrilaal singh chaddha
Next
Story

'Sacred Games' star Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his birthday at Cannes 2022 for the 7th time!

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Another blow to Congress: Sunil Jakhar joins BJP