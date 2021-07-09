Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao welcome Naga Chaitanya onboard 'Laal Singh Chaddha', pose for pic together!

New Delhi: Bollywood personalities and ex-couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were recently seen posing for a picture together after announcing their separation on July 3 with a joint statement. The Instagram page for Aamir's production house, Aamir Khan productions shared the picture, welcoming actor Naga Chaitanya onboard the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In the picture, Aamir, Kiran and Naga are seen smiling and enjoying their time in Kargil, shooting for the film.

In the caption, Aamir Khan productions wrote, "Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours. Love. Kiran & Aamir."

Check out the happy picture:

The film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump' which had starred Tom Hanks. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

For the unversed, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to end their 15 years old marriage. The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.