Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 5 times Bollywood’s power couple made headlines!

New Delhi: The nation woke up to shocking news of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao ending their marriage. The couple, in a joint statement, announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

There have been many a times when Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made headlines. The duo has been in news on and off and so let’s take a look at the times when they created controversies and became the talk-of-the-town.

Kiran and Aamir appeared for Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan asked Kiran, “If you woke up as the following people, what is the first thing you will do?” He also took Ranbir Kapoor’s name on the list. Kiran replied, “As Ranbir Kapoor or with Ranbir Kapoor?" which raised Aamir’s eyebrow, and was a bit jealous by Kiran’s answer.

Another rapid-fire with KJo:

Karan asked Kiran, “Who is the hottest actor in Bollywood.”

Kiran was quick in saying “Ranbir Kapoor,” then, she looked at her husband and said, “I mean apart from my husband. I'm not allowed to say Aamir na.”

When Aamir spoke about intolerance:

The actor sparked controversy when he spoke about growing intolerance in the country. He shared that he was 'alarmed' over rising intolerance and his wife Kiran had even suggested leaving the country as she feared for the safety of their children in a climate of insecurity.

When Aamir and Kiran kissed each other at latter's birthday party

Aamir kissed Kiran during her birthday celebration. The duo kissed each other infront of the media and made headlines.

Aamir and Kiran’s Paani Foundation

The duo worked tirelessly for the farmers of Maharashtra and also brought a change in the state's drought-stricken areas. They also created awareness among people and also helped in saving the water.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta and their divorce took place in 2002. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.