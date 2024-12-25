Aamir Khan Reveals He Once Feared Being Rejected By Audience Because Of THIS Reason

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for blockbuster hits like Taare Zameen Par, Dhoom 3, and Dangal, recently revealed that he struggled with an inferiority complex about his height during the initial days of his career.

In a candid conversation with veteran actor Nana Patekar on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, Aamir admitted his insecurities. When asked by the Vanvaas actor, “Did you ever have any inferiority complex about your height?” Aamir responded, “Yes, I did. I used to fear that people wouldn’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later, I realized that none of this matters. At that time, though, a certain insecurity would creep in.”

Which comes after in an interview in the ysar 2012, during the promotions of Talaash where Aamir shared that he was scards that people would call him, 'tingu (short)."

Aamir Khan, who is 5'5", once feared rejection due to his height, but over time, he realised that height doesn't matter.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par.