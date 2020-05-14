हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira mourns actor’s assistant’s death: Legends don’t die

Amos died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60. Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao attended his funeral in the afternoon.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira mourns actor’s assistant’s death: Legends don’t die

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan mourned the death of his longtime assistant Amos in a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday night. Amos died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60. Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao attended his funeral in the afternoon.

“RIP Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make homemade coffee look cool, playing saath-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around. Legends don’t die,” read Ira’s tribute for Amos.

Amos had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years. He was rushed to the hospital by Aamir, Kiran Rao and their team.

Aamir was devastated after learning about Amos’ death. His close friend-actor Karim Hajee told news agency PTI, "Amos had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devastated. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him."

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

