close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to team up for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Superstar Aamir Khan is busy shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha". It might just be the film that will bring Bollywood's three Khans - Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman - together on the big screen for the first time.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to team up for &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha&#039;?

Chandigarh: Superstar Aamir Khan is busy shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha". It might just be the film that will bring Bollywood's three Khans - Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman - together on the big screen for the first time.

The film is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump".

In the Hollywood film, there is a scene where Hanks' character is sitting on a bench. It seems Aamir wants Shah Rukh and Salman for the scene.

"He is very keen to have a special appearance from the two. While Shah Rukh has agreed, Salman is yet to give his consent," a source told BollywoodLife.

Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he has undergone a physical change.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by "Secret Superstar" director Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to release during Christmas 2020.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAamir khanSalman Khanlaal singh chaddha
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor hones his cricketing skills for 'Jersey' role

Must Watch

PT4M32S

DNA Analysis of Swami Vivekananda statue vandalised at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus