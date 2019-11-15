Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to team up for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Chandigarh: Superstar Aamir Khan is busy shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha". It might just be the film that will bring Bollywood's three Khans - Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman - together on the big screen for the first time.

The film is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump".

In the Hollywood film, there is a scene where Hanks' character is sitting on a bench. It seems Aamir wants Shah Rukh and Salman for the scene.

"He is very keen to have a special appearance from the two. While Shah Rukh has agreed, Salman is yet to give his consent," a source told BollywoodLife.

Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he has undergone a physical change.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by "Secret Superstar" director Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to release during Christmas 2020.