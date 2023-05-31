topStoriesenglish2615783
Aamir Khan Shows Off His Impromptu Bhangra Moves At 'Carry On Jatta 3' Trailer In a Kurta And Jeans - Watch

The actor looked adorable in an easy-breezy kurta, paired with blue jeans and boots. 

May 31, 2023

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai on Tuesday. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen grooving to the Punjabi beats on the dhol. He also did the Bhangra with dancers present at the event.

Aamir's Bhangra moves have impressed the netizens. "How cute," a social media user commented. "Hhahaha Aamir's Bhangra is on point," another one wrote.

Aamir looked adorable in an easy-breezy kurta, paired with blue jeans and boots. Interestingly, at the event, Aamir also expressed his desire to do a Punjabi film.

"If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

Aamir was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. An official announcement of his next film is still awaited. 

