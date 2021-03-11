Aamir Khan spotted with daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan, outside a restaurant in Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan was spotted with his kids Junaid and Ira outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The star along with his kids stopped and posed for the paparazzi.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor was casually dressed in a blue t-shirt and track pants. His daughter Ira was wearing a bright yellow t-shirt with black shorts and slider slippers. Junaid, who is rarely photographed, was wearing a blue shirt and green pants. He was also smiling for shutterbugs.

Junaid is also expected to make his Bollywood debut soon. His sister Ira, who is very active on Instagram, earlier shared the news with a long post for her brother. "Junnuu!This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things.

His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!," wrote the loving sister.

Ira Khan is also an advocate for mental health and has opened up about her personal battle with depression on the social media platform.