हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ gets new release date

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas, will now arrive in theatres next year in February. Aamir's production house has now confirmed that the film will be released on Valentine's Day, 2022. 

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ gets new release date
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas, will now arrive in theatres next year in February. Aamir's production house has now confirmed that the film will be released on Valentine's Day, 2022. 

Announcing the new release date of his movie on social media, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day, 2022."

 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the title role.

The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanKareena Kapoor Khanlaal singh chaddhaChristmaspostponedfebruaryValentine's DayAamir Khan Productions
Next
Story

Daughter's Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan says 'society, culture would be dull without them'

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Rohini Court Shootout: The blame for the shootout also fell on the police