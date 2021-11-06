Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mom - In Pics

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan donned a beautiful silk saree and dressed up in her ethnic best for Diwali. The star kid celebrated the festival of lights - Diwali, with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare.

Nupur, a fitness trainer posted the adorable fam-jam photos online and all three were donned traditional vibrant outfits.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year. Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

