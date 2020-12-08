हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan enjoys her time in the pool, pics break the internet!

Needless to say, Ira Khan's photos have gone viral on social media. She appears to be at a resort in Lonavla.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan enjoys her time in the pool, pics break the internet!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khan.ira

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared stunning pictures of herself chilling in the pool. Needless to say, the photos have gone viral on social media. One of them features Ira coming out of a pool dressed in a black and yellow bikini. In another picture, she is seen lying in a bathtub and reading a book. She appears to be at a resort in Lonavla.

"I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first, you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I`m back to work. Thanks for waiting," Ira Khan captioned her post.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. They are also parents to a son named Junaid.

Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ira khanira khan picsaamir khan daughter Ira Khan
Next
Story

Farmers' protest at Delhi borders gets Bollywood attention, but divided - Here's how

  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bharat Bandh: from 11 am to 3 pm, the entire Delhi traffic jam