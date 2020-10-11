हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she is suffering from depression, shares thoughts on Instagram

Ira Khan says, "I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed."

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan says she is suffering from depression, shares thoughts on Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khan.ira

New Delhi: On World Mental Health Day on Saturday, superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about depression. Ira revealed that she is suffering from depression for some years. However, she is doing better now.

"Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves better, understand mental illness better," she says in the video. 

Ira continues, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" On this note, she ends the video.

Watch what Ira Khan has to say:

On the other hand, Ira Khan has been exploring new things in her life. She recently learnt how to make a tattoo.  

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

