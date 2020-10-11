Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she is suffering from depression, shares thoughts on Instagram

New Delhi: On World Mental Health Day on Saturday, superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about depression. Ira revealed that she is suffering from depression for some years. However, she is doing better now.
"Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves better, understand mental illness better," she says in the video.
Ira continues, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" On this note, she ends the video.
Watch what Ira Khan has to say:
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation
On the other hand, Ira Khan has been exploring new things in her life. She recently learnt how to make a tattoo.
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.