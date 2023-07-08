Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Talks About Her Depression Journey, Says 'I Have Mental Health Disorders In Family'

New Delhi: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has always been very open about her thoughts. She is very active on social media and has a fan following of millions. She has often opened up about her depression journey and shared videos on her social handle to spread awareness. In a recent interview, she acknowledged the presence of mental health disorders in her family, also she opened up how her parents helped her in this difficult phase.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Ira revealed that she is still on medication. She said, "Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression."

She also shared a video with a long caption talking about mental illness in 2010. The caption read, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day."

Ira is the daughter of Reena Dutta, Aamir’s first wife. With her, he also has a son named Junaid.

Last year, Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. The intimate ceremony was attended by many including actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.