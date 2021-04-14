हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's kickboxing video with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare goes viral - Watch

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is practising hard to ace her kickboxing skills. The star kid took to Instagram and dropped a fun video of her latest workout session with boyfriend and trainer Nupur Shikhare. 

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan&#039;s kickboxing video with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is practising hard to ace her kickboxing skills. The star kid took to Instagram and dropped a fun video of her latest workout session with boyfriend and trainer Nupur Shikhare. 

The Instagram video shows Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare practising kickboxing. Ira wrote in the caption: Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack @sahirahoshidar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media. 

 

 

 

