Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up on 'breaking down' at times, talks about her parents

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who has been very vocal about her battle with clinical depression, dropped the latest video on Wednesday (March 31) on Instagram to talk about her mental health.

Ira shared that currently she is doing fine but had a burnout recently from which she took two months to recover. “I start to pile up stuff then it gets too much and then I crash but then it gets better,” shared Ira.

The ‘Lagaan’ actor's daughter is a big advocate of promoting mental health and wellbeing. Ira shared she tries to counsel herself that her depression is not bad enough but breaks down when people in authority like her parents - Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta recognize her battle.

Ira revealed it is like someone validating “the side of me that is vulnerable and accepts it” she also said she is trying to be nicer to herself.

Watch the full video of Ira talking about her mental health struggles.

Ira Khan is very active on Instagram and apart from breaking the taboo around mental health, she also keeps sharing sneak-peeks from her personal life.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter. The actor also shares son Junaid Khan with Reena. Both the kids are close to their superstar father.

While Ira first rose to fame with her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea', her brother Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Ira Khan confirmed the news with a sweet post for her brother, in which she showered praises on him and wished him the best.

Aamir Khan also has a 9-year-old-son Azad Rao Khan with his current wife Kiran Rao.