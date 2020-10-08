हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira turns tattoo artist: I think I have an alternate career

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira Khan shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira turns tattoo artist: I think I have an alternate career
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has been exploring new things in her life. She recently learnt how to make a tattoo.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made.

"Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What?  @nupurshikhare #guesswhat #firsttime #newskill

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira drew an anchor-shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm.

Social media users were quite impressed with Ira's inking skills.

"So cool," a user commented. "Good job," wrote another.

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea".

 

Tags:
ira khanira khan picsaamir khan daughter ira
Next
Story

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian's death
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M45S

DNA: Will Ashwani Kumar's death be investigated?